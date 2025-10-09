PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA OFFICIATES AT THE CHURCHES HEALTH ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA (CHAZ)





Fellow Citizens,



This afternoon, we officiated at the Churches Health Association of Zambia (CHAZ) 47th General Council in Waterfalls area in Chongwe District, where we restated the significance of the continued partnership between Government and the Church.





The government deeply values CHAZ as a trusted partner, and its sacrifices in health provision are evident in our country.





We thanked CHAZ for its staunch commitment to facilitating the provision of healthcare in our country, especially in the under-served and hard-to-reach areas, while observing Christian values. This humane act should continue, more especially now when global funding to health and other social sectors has been reduced.





We reaffirmed our commitment to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Health and CHAZ and further indicated that such an MoU should be expanded so that it can include other logical aspects which will advance healthcare in our country.





The other issue we touched is domestic resource mobilisation in the health sector, an area where more effort is needed. In the same vein, we emphasised that theft of medicines and medical supplies will not be tolerated. Hence, we are strengthening the law around such thefts. There should be increased investments in the health sector, including infrastructure, because without a health population, there cannot be economic development.





We also called upon the Ministry of Health to ensure that medicines are delivered timely to all health facilities across the country so that we can save lives.



May God bless our country.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia