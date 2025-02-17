PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA OPENS 14TH AFRICAN AIR FORCES SYMPOSIUM



LUSAKA, Zambia, Monday 17th February, 2025

The 14th African Air Forces Symposium has opened in Zambia with a call for African countries to help each other in times of need.





Air Force Chiefs from 41 countries are in attendance at the five-day event which is being held at Ciela Resort in Lusaka.



President Hakainde Hichilema, who is also Commander-In-Chief of the Defence Force, has called on Air Forces on the continent to help one another in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and search and rescue.





President Hichilema, who was represented by Acting Defence Minister Honourable Douglas Syakalima, during the official opening of the African Air Forces Symposium, said by doing so, African Air Forces will be honouring the legacy of the forefathers of Africa who believed in a united continent.



“We are ready to support and collaborate with the Association of African Air





Forces (AAAF) in any way necessary. Together, we can ensure that our Air Forces are not only guardians of the skies but also champions of hope and resilience for our people,” said President Hichilema.



The Head of State urged the delegates to utilize the AAAF and demonstrate Africa’s strength by uniting and let the Association of African Air Forces be the beacon of what can be achieved on the continent.





President Hichilema said climate change had affected the African continent and Zambia had been adversely affected.



He said the Zambia Defence Force had done a tremendous job in combating hunger, which has been caused by effects of climate change.





“Here in Zambia, the Defence Forces, including the Zambia Air Force, have risen to the challenge by contributing to food security. I must commend the Zambia Air Force Commander, who is also the Chairman of the Association of African Air Forces, for being open minded and embracing the new role of combating all threats including hunger,” said President Hichilema.





And Association of African Air Forces Chairman, Lieutenant General Oscar Nyoni, says African Air Forces have a mandate not only to secure the skies on the continent but to also offer humanitarian support during disasters.



Lt Gen Nyoni, who is also Zambia Air Force Commander, says with their assets and skilled personnel, Air Forces can render support to nations under distress.





“Under my leadership as Chair of the AAAF, I am proud to announce significant progress in implementing progress made in the roadmap agreed in Tunisia. Key initiatives such as the integration of women, peace and security programmes, and the development of the Senior Enlisted Forum’s Non-Commissioned Handbook are all underway. These efforts are vital to fostering a unified operational framework despite our diverse backgrounds,” said Lt. Gen. Nyoni.





He added that President Hakainde Hichilema had supported him a lot during his tenure as Chairman of the Association of African Air Forces.





Lt. Gen. Nyoni said President Hichilema’s insistence on peace and security in the region has provided enough financial support to help neighbouring countries in need.

Issued by:



Paul Shalala (Mr.)

Principal Public Relations Officer

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE