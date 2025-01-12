President Hakainde Hichilema Rejects the Pope’s Offer to Have ZAMBIA’S DEBT CANCELLED this Jubilee Year 2025*- Kasonde Mwenda C – EFF President



12th January 2025



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are deeply disturbed and disappointed by the recent revelations surrounding *President Hakainde Hichilema’s diplomatic snubbing of Pope Francis’ offer to advocate for debt cancellation for Zambia.* This opportunity, rooted in the Vatican’s Jubilee Year tradition, presented a historic chance to alleviate Zambia’s crushing debt burden, a burden that has hindered development and perpetuated poverty for decades.





*The Pope’s Call for Jubilee Debt Cancellation:*

On 1st January 2025, following his traditional New Year’s Day Angelus prayer, Pope Francis made a heartfelt and powerful call to world leaders to cancel or significantly reduce the debts of poorer nations in this Jubilee Year. He urged nations, particularly those with Christian traditions, to set an example by extending forgiveness and relief to the most oppressed and indebted. This message was directly relayed to President Hakainde Hichilema on 31st December 2024 by the Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia, Archbishop Gianluca Perici, during his visit to State House.





Regrettably, President Hichilema rejected this noble and timely offer, opting instead to focus on the existing G20 debt restructuring framework. The President cited his intention to pursue restructuring for investment rather than cancellation. This position demonstrates a myopic and regressive approach to resolving Zambia’s debt crisis and ignores the significant global influence of the Vatican and its allies in advocating for debt relief.





*A Missed Opportunity for Zambia:*

As the EFF, we are disheartened by the government’s failure to recognize the potential impact of the Vatican’s Jubilee Year advocacy. The Catholic Church, with its vast influence and moral authority across Europe and America, has the capacity to rally powerful stakeholders to cancel Zambia’s unsustainable debt. This opportunity comes only once every 25 years and aligns with the Catholic calendar’s emphasis on forgiveness and social justice. By refusing this chance, the UPND government has chosen to push Zambia’s repayment burden into the future, condemning future generations to a cycle of poverty and economic stagnation.





*The Precondition of Democratic Governance:*

It is worth noting that participation in the Jubilee Year debt cancellation initiative requires a commitment to upholding democratic principles and good governance. However, under President Hichilema’s leadership, Zambia has witnessed a sharp decline in democratic practices. The Judiciary remains compromised, the Police have been weaponized to suppress dissent, and opposition voices are silenced through arbitrary arrests and unlawful detentions.





For instance:



*Unlawful Detentions:* The prolonged detention of Elijah and Ernest Kaumba in Lusaka’s Ridgeway Police Station for over 62 days without charge is a glaring example of abuse of power. Similarly, the TikToker Francis Kapwepwe remains detained in an undisclosed location for alleged insults against the President.





*Disrespecting the Catholic Church:*

The UPND government has consistently undermined the Catholic Church, as seen in the offensive remarks by UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda, who referred to Archbishop Alick Banda as “Lucifer,” and the disgraceful locking of the Cathedral of the Child Jesus during the late President Michael Sata’s memorial service.





These actions are antithetical to the principles of democracy and justice, and they jeopardize Zambia’s eligibility for any meaningful support from the Vatican or its allies.



Our Demand for Change

The EFF strongly urges President Hichilema to reconsider his stance and embrace this once-in-a-generation opportunity for debt cancellation. This requires immediate action to restore democratic principles, including:





*Ending Political Oppression:*

Release all political prisoners, end arbitrary arrests, and ensure fair treatment for all citizens, regardless of their political affiliations.



*Restoring Judicial Independence:*

Allow the Judiciary to operate free from political interference and uphold the rule of law.





*Rebuilding Trust with the Catholic Church:* Apologize for the insults and injustices directed at the Catholic Church and commit to fostering mutual respect and collaboration.



*Engaging the Vatican:* Actively work with the Holy See to leverage its influence and secure debt relief for Zambia.





*Conclusion*

The refusal to pursue debt cancellation reflects a lack of vision and leadership from the UPND government. The EFF will not stand by as Zambia’s future is sacrificed on the altar of political expediency. We call on all Zambians to hold the government accountable and demand a course correction that prioritizes the well-being of the nation over partisan interests.





Let us not miss this opportunity to secure freedom from the chains of debt. The Jubilee Year calls for liberation, justice, and a commitment to a brighter future for all Zambians.



Wherever we want to go our feet will take us there.



Signed,

Kasonde Mwenda C

President, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)