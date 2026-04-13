PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO REOPENING MULUNGUSHI TEXTILES

By Dennis Sikazwe Jr

President Hakainde Hichilema is this Thursday expected to officially reopen the Zambia-China Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe, in a landmark move poised to revive the country’s textile industry and accelerate economic transformation.

The US$140 million investment marks a significant milestone in Zambia’s industrialisation agenda, with the project set to create over 500 direct jobs while empowering more than 2,500 cotton farmers across the value chain.

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga announced the development during the ground-breaking ceremony for the Zambia Petrochemical Energy Company Limited (ZPEC) refinery in Ndola.

Mr Mulenga said the reopening underscores Government’s unwavering commitment to job creation, value addition, and sustainable economic growth.

“I wish to invite the provincial minister for the Copperbelt to note that on the 16th of this month, His Excellency, the President, will launch the reopening of Mulungushi Textiles,” he said.

“This project represents an investment of over US$140 million, undertaken in partnership with our longstanding and reliable friends, the Government of the People’s Republic of China.”

He emphasised that the revitalisation of the once-thriving textile giant will have far-reaching benefits, particularly for Zambia’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

“Through this initiative, more than 2,500 new cotton farmers have been engaged, supported by dedicated extension officers. The installation of brand new equipment is expected to create over 500 jobs, further stimulating economic growth and empowering local communities,” Mr Mulenga added.

The reopening of Mulungushi Textiles signals the return of a key industrial player that has been dormant for over two decades, marking a new chapter of renewed productivity, investment, and opportunity for the people of Kabwe and beyond.

The development is expected to strengthen Zambia’s manufacturing base, reduce reliance on imports, and position the country as a competitive player in the regional textile industry.

CIC PRESS TEAM