PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO UNDERTAKE VISIT TO TANZANIA

At the invitation of Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the

United Republic of Tanzania, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic

of Zambia, will travel to Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania to attend the 60th Anniversary of

the Union Day, scheduled for 26th April 2024.

This commemorative event marks 60

years since the successful union of the Republic of Tanganyika and the People’s

Republic of Zanzibar, culminating in the birth of the United Republic of Tanzania.

While in Tanzania, President Hichilema will hold bilateral talks with President

Hassan, addressing pertinent matters of mutual interest. The discussions will serve

to build on the State Visit undertaken to Zambia by President Hassan in October

2023, and allow for further consolidation of ties between the two countries.

Zambia and Tanzania enjoy longstanding bonds of friendship, with bilateral

relations firmly grounded in their shared history of the liberation struggle of

Southern Africa. The two countries collaborate extensively across social, political, and economic spheres, within the framework of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation.

The Government of the Republic of Zambia will therefore continue to collaborate

with Tanzania, ensuring that the two countries support each other, at regional,

continental and international levels through the United Nations, the Commonwealth, the African Union, the Southern African Development Community and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region.

President Hichilema is expected to return to Zambia immediately after his

engagements.

(Original signed)

Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, SC, M.P

ACTING MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

Charter House

Lusaka

24th April, 2024