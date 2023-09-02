PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA VISITS MATERO CONSTITUENCY

As part of our celebration marking two years in office as the UPND New Dawn Government, we continued our activism in the communities. Today, we visited Matero Constituency to engage in candid discussions with our people about their concerns regarding matters affecting our country.

We assured them, and through them, all Zambian citizens, that we have been diligently working to rebuild a nation that had experienced a complete social and economic collapse. Among our achievements, was the restoration of the rule of law, providing free education from primary to secondary school, introducing meal allowances for students in public universities, and enhancing and decentralising the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). Further, we have facilitated substantial employment opportunities in the healthcare, education, and defense sectors and will continue on the same trajectory.

Having accomplished all of this within just two years in office, our current priority is to address the high cost of mealie meal by optimizing the value chain, thereby encouraging farmers to increase maize production and lower mealie meal prices. This we are determined to do.

We also made various donations to the Matero Aftercare Residents Centre and emphasised the importance of close collaboration between the Facility’s management and the Ministries of Community Development and Youth and Sports to ensure the well-being of its residents.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia