“PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S GOVERNMENT TAKES BOLD STEP IN COMBATING CYBERCRIME”





By Timmy



The UPND government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, has taken a significant step in protecting its citizens and public officials from cybercrime. Recently, the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Jack J. Mwiimbu, SC, MP, and Minister of Technology and Science, Hon. Felix Mutati, MP, issued a joint ministerial statement on the protection of members of parliament from online exploitation.





Key Highlights:



✅ The Cyber Crimes Act and Cyber Security Act have been enacted and commenced, effective May 12, 2025, providing a dedicated legal framework to criminalize and prosecute cyber offenses.

✅ The government has operationalized institutional frameworks, including the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Implementation Task Force, to ensure harmonized enforcement and capacity building.



✅ The Zambia Police Service has deployed trained cybercrime officers to all provincial headquarters.

✅ Public reporting and SIM card vetting measures have been implemented, including the 707# short code to report suspicious mobile numbers.





A Proactive Approach:



The UPND government has also engaged with Meta (Facebook) to verify official pages for public officials and Members of Parliament, reducing the risk of impersonation. National digital safety and cyber hygiene campaigns are being conducted, and a national anti-fraud campaign is scheduled for August 2025.





A Commitment to Cybersecurity:



President Hakainde Hichilema’s government has demonstrated its commitment to protecting its citizens and public officials from cybercrime. With the enactment of the Cyber Crimes Act and Cyber Security Act, Zambia is now aligned with global best practices in cybersecurity.





