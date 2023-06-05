PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S SALARY HANDED FOR CHARITY …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

What determines in the mind of the president not to recieve a monthly salary may be misunderstood , but I want to suggest that in the history of this country and presidents , Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is the first to be in the highest office without recieving his monthly emoluments . Some people may think it is pride and boastful . Let’s all imagine the concious of president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA before any insinuable terms which should not be used to premaditate against what president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is doing .

I want to think president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA understands the magnitude of suffering of the zambian people , president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA attaches public service in his priority concepts for love and service , in view of what president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA found when he became president could be relative to the desire to offer his monthly salary for charity , this means this Money could be used by the vulnerable people in the country .

Am reminded by people who have not seen the president going for luxury holidays in the country sides , there was a time when president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA told the nation and said ,” AT TIMES THE FIRST LADY ASKS WHETHER AM A PROUD PRESIDENT , WHAT IS THERE TO BE PROUD WHEN THERE IS A LOT TO WORK FOR THIS COUNTRY AND LEAVE IT BETTER THAN WE FOUND IT . This is what public service commitment is all about , president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is creating value to understand and differentiate from those seeking the presidency for plunder or looting of the county’s resources .

This is the mentality president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is trying to inculcate in most zambians that changes perceptions about leadership in zambia , especially the politicians in this country whom mostly enjoy plunder of state resources for fame and power ,when many generations in this country coming after us need a more secure country , we should not accept any leadership attempts to mortgage this country for selfish and greed interests . We have seen poor or better leaderships , it is from this point of reflection that we all become responsible as a people in the nation . We all have one country to save and protect , development for this country is not by wish for miracles to happen , we need to be positive and innovative . let’s be complimentary with better ideas that transform our country .

We have elected president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to the highest office , and for the work of governing this country with these important duties , the constitution guarantees him to be paid for the job he is doing for the country , here we are it has been one year ten months , president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has not been paid a salary . This is symbolic of his vision to work for the people , this is what he stood for on his trials and afflictions during the journey to the presidency , no one is going to take away anything from this charismatic leadership and personality by president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , unmatched meticulous definite example of a model in Africa leadership excellence . . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY