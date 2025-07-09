“PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S VISION FOR A BETTER ZAMBIA: $50 MILLION ROAD PROJECT TO LINK KALABO AND LUKULU”





By Timmy



In a significant boost to the Western Province, the Road Development Agency (RDA) has secured $50 million to construct 140 kilometers of road within Liuwa National Park, connecting Kalabo to Lukulu District.

This monumental project is a testament to President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to developing infrastructure and promoting tourism in Zambia.





According to RDA Western Region Provincial Road Engineer, Paul Habasimbi, proper road transport infrastructure is a vital driver of development in any area.

The project aims to provide easier access to Liuwa National Park, which will, in turn, boost tourism in the district.





This initiative is a shining example of the UPND government’s dedication to improving the lives of Zambians and showcasing the country’s natural beauty to the world.

