“President Hakainde’s Economic Vision Bears Fruit: Kwacha Appreciation an example of UPND’s Effective Leadership”





By Timmy



The recent appreciation of the Zambian Kwacha is a significant milestone in the country’s economic journey, and it’s a direct result of the effective leadership and vision of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government.



The Kwacha’s 20% appreciation against major trading currencies is a testament to the government’s commitment to macroeconomic stability, fiscal discipline, and structural reforms. The Bank of Zambia’s consistent monetary stance and the government’s efforts to contain non-essential public expenditure have also contributed to this positive development.





The UPND government’s efforts to improve foreign exchange liquidity, enhance mining sector inflows, and promote investor optimism have paid off. The recent restructuring of external debt under the Common Framework has also played a vital role in restoring credibility with creditors and multilateral institutions.





The appreciation of the Kwacha has already begun to transmit positive effects through key macroeconomic channels, including reduced import costs, debt servicing relief, and improved household welfare. This is a clear indication that the UPND government’s policies are working to improve the lives of Zambians.





As we move forward, it’s essential to maintain fiscal discipline, deepen domestic revenue mobilization, and promote local content and export diversification. The importance of effective policy coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities cannot be overstated.





The UPND government’s commitment to building long-term buffers against future external shocks, such as accumulating gold as part of the country’s foreign reserves, demonstrates its vision for a sustainable and resilient economy.





Like and comment on our page to stay updated on the latest news and developments!



WAGON