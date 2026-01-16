President Hakande Hichilema Congratulates Nundwe
We extend our congratulations to the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), and in particular to the winning candidate, Mr Bright Nundwe, for emerging victorious in the Chawama Constituency parliamentary by-election after a tightly contested race.
In a democracy, every election must ultimately produce one winner; yet its deeper purpose is to strengthen harmony, peace, and unity among all citizens.
For this reason, we commend the UPND, all participating candidates, and, above all, the people of Chawama, whose collective commitment ensured that the democratic process functioned as it should.
We also express our appreciation to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and law enforcement agencies for conducting a transparent, orderly, and secure election. Their professionalism contributed to an environment in which the will of the people could be freely and peacefully expressed.
Hakainde Hichilema,
President of the Republic of Zambia
7 months before elections and you lose a Parliamentary Bye Election in the Capital city is not what Hakainde had hoped for.
The UPND claims there’s no opposition in Zambia..Well the Zambians have shown you as to who the Opposition is..
It’s the people of Zambia in Chawama and all over Zambia, and they can use any platform to remove the UPND from power.
There’s more to Governance than Cash for work programs, CDF or Imita Ufole..
Even criminals can provide these in their communities..But they are criminals.
It’s the soul of a country which holds a government..and Zambia has lost its soul under Hakainde.
You can’t keep your Predecessor ‘s body in a Morgue for 7 months, unburied..Abused in life and abused in death.
You drag a grieving Widow to court on the day of the burial of her late husband….and then you even get a Parliamentary seat from the Grieving Daughter..
We are not cold hearted animals..We are human beings with emotions, with sympathy, empathy..We share in the pain and grief of others.. That’s the meaning of Humanity.
And there you are, daily stalking Tribal divisions…
They were beating you for speaking your language or when coming to Lusaka!
We have been marginalized since Independence, and now it’s our time.. Daily peddling a fake historical narrative.. which Tribal Zealots are relishing on.
Creating a special ethnic group within a country.
Raising ethnicity to a level were even kindergarten children are discussing Tribe! This is not the Zambia we grew up in…
Talk of daily Arrests of Opponents…Hon Nixon Chilangwa and Hon Ronald Chitotela languishing in jail , not even bail pending appeal for them , while suspected Murderers are treated with ” Kid Gloves” because they come from the sacred group – the untouchables.
… And the many incarcerated or on queue to Prison over hate speech, Sedition, Aggravated Robbery, Tribal Wars, Ridicule, unlawful Assembly… but others from the special ethnic group are untouchable …..They can call others Lucifers, and Walk the streets freely…A region suffering from poverty of the mind, and free as a bird.
and now even dragging the Catholic Archbishop Dr Alick Banda to the Police over a donation, and you think you are adding value to the Country.
I said it long ago that time will come when Hakainde and his UPND government will stand on the highest mountains shouting CDF, Imita Ufole and Cash for work programs, and no one will listen..
And this time has come.
Hakainde is gone.
The people will use whatever platform to remove him from power on 13th August,2026.
And not even his 1 Million regional vote will save him.
The March from Chawama Begins, Zambians are on Board.
Yes,we expect such naked aggression when there is a once in a while win.All the vile vomit that has accumulated from years of failure are forced through the foreskin