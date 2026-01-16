President Hakande Hichilema Congratulates Nundwe



We extend our congratulations to the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), and in particular to the winning candidate, Mr Bright Nundwe, for emerging victorious in the Chawama Constituency parliamentary by-election after a tightly contested race.





In a democracy, every election must ultimately produce one winner; yet its deeper purpose is to strengthen harmony, peace, and unity among all citizens.

For this reason, we commend the UPND, all participating candidates, and, above all, the people of Chawama, whose collective commitment ensured that the democratic process functioned as it should.





We also express our appreciation to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and law enforcement agencies for conducting a transparent, orderly, and secure election. Their professionalism contributed to an environment in which the will of the people could be freely and peacefully expressed.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia