PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA TO GIVE 100% BASIC PAY AS RURAL HARDSHIP ALLOWANCE TO CIVIL SERVANTS





Zambians should ignore hired toxic media tabloids such as *The News Diggers Newspaper* who are hell bent on discrediting feasible deliberate policies meant to improve working conditions for civil servants.





*President Harry Kalaba* has amassed enough experience in the civil service space were he rose to a position of Foreign Affairs Minister to a point when he left the PF government to form his own political party he came up with a program of *debt swap* which many called a *” crazy idea “* until the PF government implemented it and majority civil servants benefited todate they still appreciate.





We are aware that News Diggers Newspaper is desperately trying to increase paper sales, however attacking Citizens First Party and President Harry Kalaba on deliberate policies that are viable is certainly not the best approach unless the entire production crew is aloof from reality.





60 years after independence at a time Zambia is discovering precious minerals of high value on the global market it’s just right to say with proper management and political will 100% of basic pay to be given as rural hardship allowance can easily be actualized in order to improve the welfare of our nation and it’s citizenry.





News diggers newspaper should know that just those tax holidays given by the upnd government to foreign owned mining companies are enough to make the 100% rural hardship allowance to our distinguished civil servants.





100% rural hardship allowance will not only motivate our civil servants but produce desired results particularly in the *Education Sector* which risk compromising quality education as a result of free education policy.





Civil servants under the Upnd government have suffered slavery conditions of service amidst unprecedented levels of high cost of living and it’s just time for CF and President Harry Kalaba to realign the civil service space making it attractive so as to deliver according to people’s expectation.



*Maxwell Chongu*

CF National Youth Chairman.