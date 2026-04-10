PRESIDENT HH BECOMES THE FIRST PRESIDENT TO BE HONORED WITH OVER 5 PHD DOCTORATES IN LEADERSHIP IN HIS FIRST TERM- PLEASE READ TILL THE END THEN RUSH TO COMMENTS AND LEAVE YOURS .





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There exists, within the doctrine of public leadership, a distinct and exceptional standard whereby authority is exercised not through titular embellishment but through demonstrable conviction and restraint. President Hakainde Hichilema, as the incumbent Head of State, uniquely stands as the only President within the Republic of Zambia to have been conferred with five honorary doctorate degrees by the nation’s leading universities and others outside our jurisdiction. Notwithstanding this cumulative academic distinction, he has, suo motu(Musadabwe ici nici zungu catutu caku Law school we are studying cikamba kuti, on its own motion” or “of one’s own accord.”), elected to decline the usage of the honorific “Doctor.” Such conduct is neither incidental nor inadvertent; rather, it constitutes a deliberate philosophical posture privileging public service over personal aggrandizement.





As encapsulated in the African proverb, “The higher the tree, the deeper the roots must grow,” it is evident that authentic greatness is jurisprudentially anchored in humility rather than ceremonial acclaim.





In the prevailing socio-political context, wherein recognition and titular elevation are frequently pursued as ends in themselves, this posture assumes both a counter-normative and instructive character. It is trite law that while titles may adorn an individual, it is character that ultimately defines legacy and institutional memory. By expressly declining the prefix notwithstanding its lawful conferment, the President communicates a compelling normative standard: that leadership is fiduciary in nature, predicated upon stewardship rather than the accumulation of honours. As the maxim provides, “A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination,” and in alignment with African jurisprudential wisdom, “The drum sounds louder not because it is empty, but because it knows when to be silent.”





The conferment of five honorary doctorates is, by any objective metric, a significant national and academic endorsement of vision, impact, and contribution to societal advancement. However, the conscious minimisation of such honours in personal designation is emblematic of statesmanship of the highest order. It affirms the constitutional principle that public office is a trust reposed in an individual for the benefit of the citizenry, and not a throne for personal elevation. As articulated in the proverb, “When the moon is shining, the cripple becomes hungry for a walk,” recognition may facilitate opportunity, but it is discipline and ethical restraint that govern the trajectory of leadership.





From a governance and policy perspective, a clear normative lesson emerges for both incumbent and prospective leaders: humility does not constitute weakness; rather, it is a form of strategic capital that enhances credibility, mitigates opposition, and secures enduring legitimacy. Leaders of substance do not compel visibility; their work, by its inherent merit, commands recognition. In the enduring words of African wisdom, “The lion does not turn around when a small dog barks,” thereby affirming that substance invariably outlives transient noise.





Ultimately, the matter transcends the individual and implicates a broader reconfiguration of leadership culture within the Republic.

It advocates for a paradigm wherein honour does not inflate ego, recognition does not distort purpose, and service remains the summum bonum of public office.

For, as the proverb conclusively reminds us, “A tree is known by its fruit,” and history, as the final arbiter, shall record not the titles appropriated, but the tangible impact delivered.