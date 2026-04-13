PRESIDENT HH CHALLENGED TO CANCEL INTERNAL POLICE RECRUITMENT FOR SAKE OF TRANSPARENCY





Opposition Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ) has called for the cancellation of the recently concluded Zambia Police internal recruitment process.





The Zambia Police recently concluded an internal recruitment exercise for police officers, which was only advertised to qualified civilian employees within the Service and to individuals who remained on the waiting list in the database from the 2023 recruitment exercise.





But Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Party President, Jackson Silavwe, condemned the process, describing it as scandalous and lacking transparency.





Mr. Silavwe expressed disappointment that the internal recruitment was conducted at a time when the country is still grappling with high unemployment levels and should have been open to the public at large.





He said such a recruitment process not only creates fear about the future among the general populace, but also raises suspicion, mistrust, and questions about fairness.





Mr. Silavwe has since called on President, Hakainde Hichilema, to exercise his authority by cancelling the process, stressing the importance of gaining public trust through a transparent recruitment exercise.



By Christabel Kamunu



©RCV News