President Hakainde Hichilema has lost sight of real enemies…as he focuses on destroying PF says Antonio Mwanza

11th August 2022

President Hakainde Hichilema has lost focus by making the former ruling party PF as the enemy while his real enemy remains in plain sight—the Zambian voters says Antonio Mwanza.



Mwanza, the PF Comms Director warned that by the time President Sammy Hichilema wakes up from his PF obsession, it will be election day and he must prepare to pack because Zambians will rise against him.

“The opposition to President Sammy is not PF, it’s the people of Zambia that he lied to in order to get elected and they are as follow:”



• The university students at UNZA and CBU who he lied to that he would give them meal allowances the day he is elected, it was a lie



• The youths that lined up for low paying temporary census jobs they never got at the expense of UPND youths, that was a lie



• The old ailing mothers that are getting less monies from selling pamela´s (mealie meal in small plastic bags) and ´ballies´ that was a lie

• The poor farmers that were told the bag of fertiliser and seed would reduce but have instead doubled, those are his enemies



• The parents he lied to about free education but have schools that can’t afford tissue and chalk etc, those are his enemies come election day



• Mwanza said President Sammy Hichilema may speak fast and well but, “when people are hungry Pamala pali empty, its hard to convince them.” Those are his enemies.



Mwanza said Hichilema Sammy´s lies have finally caught up with him and rest will be decided on election day that will be determined the number promises Sammy Hichilema fulfils or fails to keep.



The PF Media Director said, it is shame, the amount of lies Hichilema has told and keep telling Zambians but remained confident that Zambians have known that the Zambian President and h9s party are liars.



Mwanza was speaking during a live interview recorded for 5FM in Lusaka on Thursday.



Mwanza also told the interviewer to stop acting like a UPND cadre that aways seeks to excuse the UPND mistakes and heaping all the blame on PF.

Source: 5FM Radio for the full interview