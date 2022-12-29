President HH Hosts An Interaction Luncheon At Statehouse To Mark Abolishment Of The Death Penalty

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HOSTS AN INTERACTION LUNCHEON AT STATEHOUSE TO MARK ABOLISHMENT OF THE DEATH PENALTY AND CRIMINAL DEFAMATION OF THE PRESIDENT

Fellow citizens,

We were delighted to have participated in the interactive luncheon hosted today at State House, to mark the abolishment of the death penalty and the criminal defamation of the President, two pieces of legislations inherited from the colonial era that were inimical to our democratic values and respect for human rights.



We took the bold decision because we believe that death penalty is not compatible with the fundamental values of our democratic system and is also an intolerable denial of civil liberties.



Further, we are of the view that criminal defamation of the President was an archaic law that was incompatible with modern day democracy.

While it was designed to protect the Presidency, we believe it inhibited the growth of democracy and stifled free speech and basic freedoms. We believe there are enough laws to take care of undesirable discourse and hate speech.



Through consultations with various stakeholders, we shall continue repealing laws that inhibit economic growth and democracy.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia