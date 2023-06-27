PRESIDENT HH IS A BLESSING TO ZAMBIA – HON MATAMBO

As he thanks Republican President for many campaign promises being fulfilled

Copperbelt Minister Hon Elisha Matambo has thanked Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema for fulfilling many campaign promises in few months in office adding that the President is a blessing to Zambia.

Hon Matambo was speaking yesterday when he addressed the press at his office in Ndola.

The Copperbelt Minister said the debt restructuring deal which was promised to Zambians has been attained for the betterment of all Zambians.

“We all know that the prophets of doom said President Hakainde Hichilema had no capacity to negotiate the restructuring of our debt but God has shamed them all” Hon Matambo said. The previous regime hired ‘Lazard’ a private firm for $5M to negotiate the restructuring of Zambia’s debt a deal they failed to materialize.

The Copperbelt Minister further said the landmark achievement means that there is maturity extension of the debt and reduction of interest on the US$6.3 billion. Hon Matambo added that the debt service ratio will now allow more resources to be allocated into many other sectors of the economy for economic expansion.

Hon Matambo added that these measures will allow additional financial resources to critical public investments in healthcare, education and infrastructure development.

Speaking at the same Press Conference Hon Matambo disclosed that Government through corperating partners will soon construct the first ever Cancer Disease Hospital in Ndola adding that the contractor has already arrived to start the spadework at the total cost of K305 million.

On Mopani and KCM, the Copperbelt Minister said the government will soon make pronouncements. “Just like he has fulfilled almost all promises he made to the people of Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema will too unlock Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) and Mopani Copper Mine in few countable days.” He said.

Zambia is back in the league of nations and viewed as a test case for Debt Restructuring Framework backed by the group of 20 wealthy nations intended to streamline relief for countries caught up in crises sparked partly by the 2019 coronavirus pandemic and other economic disasters.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM