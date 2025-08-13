PRESIDENT HH MUST APOLOGIZE TO THE LUNGU FAMILY FOR BURIAL TO TAKE PLACE – JJ BANDA

PRESIDENT HH MUST APOLOGIZE TO THE LUNGU FAMILY FOR BURIAL TO TAKE PLACE – JJ
EMBATTLED former Petauke lawmaker Emmanuel Banda from Russia through a live stream watched by thousands of people has advised President Hichilema to tender and render a sincere apology to the Lungu family in the manner that the government handled President Lungu’s funeral
Banda expresses his confusion as to why the government chose to torture the family in mourning instead of offering comfort during this difficult time.
He also questions President Hichilema’s complaint of being mistreated in opposition, forgetting the reasons for his mistreatment.
This is rigmarole young bro.Reflect and cogitate well.The mistreatment has never come from any body, but self inflicted by family.The wastage of resources is happening as we debate.Its only that the pocket is hefty.The nation has been unconvinced both financially and embarrassed by this action of delayed burial.Zambians are not happy.Your blame game is highly misplaced.