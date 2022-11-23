PRESIDENT HH SQUANDERED AN OPPORTUNITY OF EMPOWERING UPND MEMBERS IN MARKETS AND BUS STATIONS.

Let me say this I appreciate what President HH said about UPND members being free to trade in markets and Bus stations.

But what President HH should not forget is the first day when he formed government he should have said those words to UPND members and UPND members would have been in those markets trading peacefully alongside the PF members.



But see what President HH did. He literally refused UPND members to go to these places because he didn’t want Caderism. I remember alot of UPND members pleading with him that for 23 years UPND members were not allowed to trade in those places. And others wanted get back there stalls or stands which were grabbed by PF but what did President HH tell UPND members not go to those places and he even went further by promising UPND members their own delicious DISH of which up now some of UPND members are still waiting for that delicious DISH.



Hon Garry Nkombo was hash on his own members instead of sympathizing with them. Your people are suffering and you as a minister you out and harass the same people who fought battles when you were in opposition it is shame.

No wonder some are missing PF because they feel UPND is not protecting it’s own members.



Now even if President HH allows UPND members to trade in markets and Bus stations it is too late because PF has already filled up those spaces.

It is regrettably that President HH didn’t see the logic behind Obvious mwaliteta Lusaka provincial chairman when he proposed that UPND should open branches in markets and Bus stations.



Obvious mwaliteta is more experienced and seasoned politician who understands politics. But as UPND leadership chose to trivialized Obvious Mwaliteta idea and see now where are we as UPND members, Still struggling as if UPND is still in opposition.



President HH should quickly find a lasting solution of empowering UPND members otherwise come 2026 the UPND members he has not Empowered are going to fight him the same way PF members who felt let down by PF party they fought their own PF party in 2021 and helped the Zambians to kick out PF out of power. I submit.

PEÑTAGON ZAMBIA MEDIA TEAM.