President HH To Be Represented By Minister Of Foreign Affairs At The 78th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO BE REPRESENTED BY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION AT THE 78TH SESSION OF THE UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY IN NEW YORK

The President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema will be represented by Hon Stanley Kasongo Kakubo, M.P, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at the 78th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly which is taking place from 18th to 26th September, 2023 in New York.

Hon. Kakubo is scheduled to address the General Assembly during the High-level General Debate on Tuesday, 26th September, 2023. The theme for this year’s General Debate is: “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals Towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability For All.”

Also in attendance at the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly meetings will be Hon. Sylvia Masebo, M.P, Minister of Health and Hon. Doreen Mwamba, M.P, Minister of Community Development and Social Services.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Zambian delegation will attend the 2023 SDG Summit for Leaders, the high-level meetings on Financing for Development, Climate Ambition Summit, Non- Proliferation Treaty, business roundtable on Africa’s transition from the critical minerals to energy, the side event on Ending Early, Forced and Child Marriage co-hosted with Canada, and the side event focused on the Girls’ Education and Women’s Empowerment and Livelihoods, among others.

The 2023 SDG Summit is the main focus of the high-level meetings, which will serve as an anchor for all the high-level meetings and other side events. It is expected to mark the beginning of a new phase of accelerated progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals with high-level political guidance.

Additionally, the Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings on pertinent issues of mutual interest with other leaders.The Zambian delegation’s participation at the UN high-level engagements is crucial to advancing the Government’s development agenda through concerted action with other Member States in the quest to find solutions to common global challenges.

The country remains committed to promoting issues of importance at national, regional and international levels through the UN in furtherance of rule-based multilateralism and cooperation.

ISSUED BY THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

18th September, 2023