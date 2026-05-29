President HH  will win. Once I win, I’ll humbly go to the President and say, I have been chosen by the people. Let’s work together-  Gary Nkombo

Hichilema will win August polls – Nkombo



Mazabuka Central Constituency independent candidate Gary Nkombo says President Hakainde Hichilema will win the August 13 vote, he is ready to work closely with the President.





Nkombo was Mazabuka UPND member of parliament from 2006 to this year.



He also served as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development from September 2021 to March 28, 2025 when President Hichilema fired him.





Addressing his suppporters at Nakambala market in Mazabuka today, Nkombo asked for a vote so that he can return to Parliament.





“We have reached a crossroads. I’m asking that you vote for me to go back to Parliament. I’m not even ashamed to ask you to vote for me to go back to Parliament.





“When I go back to Parliament, I will, as usual, not engage into politics of insulting anybody. The President (Hakainde Hichilema) will win. Once I win, I will humbly go to the President and say ‘I have been chosen by the people. Let’s work together,’” he said.



Nkombo added that him and President Hichilema are friends.





“The President is my friend and it doesn’t matter what happens; he is my friend. He can choose not to like me, that’s his issue. But I like him.





“No one should come and say ‘he (Nkombo) is fighting the President.’ I like him and that’s why I was being arrested and roughed up in Livingstone because I like him. That love is enduring,” said Nkombo.