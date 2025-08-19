PRESIDENT HH’S SON USED DIFFERENT NAME TO AVOID SPECIAL TREATMENT DURING ZNS TRAINING – PS

PS Thabo Kawana revealed that President Hakainde Hichilema’s son, Habwela Hichilema, trained under a different name to avoid preferential treatment from instructors.

Kawana said lieutenant Hichilema lived as an ordinary cadet, sharing meals, dormitories, and bush exercises with his peers.

He emphasized that Habwela’s placement in the military unit was based on merit and dedication, not nepotism.

Kawana said the First Son passed each phase of the demanding Officers Selection Board, demonstrating his aptitude and fitness for duty.

He spoke during a joint press briefing with ZNS.

“To ensure impartial training, Lt. Hichilema trained under a different name to safeguard fairness. Instructors might be intimidated by training his son.”

“Lt. Hichilema faced disciplinary measures like his colleagues. He lived in cubic accommodations with three other officer cadets, blending into the training routine.”

Kawana said Habwela impressed everyone with his humble attitude, diligent work ethic, and determination despite the challenges.

He stressed that Hichilema earned respect through his perseverance and hard work, not by exploiting his presidential connection.

Kawana revealed that Hichilema remained anonymous during training and only revealed his identity upon commissioning.

Brigadier General Mable Nyone, ZNS chief of public relations, commended Hichilema’s outstanding character and the First Family’s success in raising such a fine young officer.

She affirmed Hichilema’s achievements, including his military ranks and insignia, were a result of his hard work, determination, and resilience.

Brig Gen Nyone urged respect for Hichilema’s choice, recognizing his passion and commitment to defending Zambia and its people.