PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ADVISED TO RECONSIDER HIS POSITION ON THE ONGOING LEGAL BATTLE OVER ECL BURIAL AND FUNERAL

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ADVISED TO RECONSIDER HIS POSITION ON THE ONGOING LEGAL BATTLE OVER ECL BURIAL AND FUNERA



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



atriotic Front (PF) aspiring presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to reconsider his position on the delayed funeral and burial of late former President Edgar Lungu, describing the ongoing four-month impasse as unfair to the Lungu family.





Speaking during a special interview on Hot FM, Mr Mundubile expressed deep concern over the unresolved burial matter, stressing that government should have allowed the family to decide on the funeral arrangements.





He said the prolonged standoff has caused unnecessary emotional distress to the former president’s family.





The Mporokonso parliamentarian questioned President Hichilema’s earlier decision of suspending international travel out of respect for the late President Lungu’s passing citing the President’s recent trip to the United Kingdom as evidence of a change in position.





He said it is his sincere expectation that government and the head of state will allow the family to make the final decision.





President Edgar Lungu died on 5th June 2025 in South Africa, where he was receiving medical treatment,however, his body has not yet been buried due to an ongoing legal dispute between the family and the government regarding the preferred burial site.

#SunFmTvNews