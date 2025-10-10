PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ADVISED TO RECONSIDER HIS POSITION ON THE ONGOING LEGAL BATTLE OVER ECL BURIAL AND FUNERAL

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ADVISED TO RECONSIDER HIS POSITION ON THE ONGOING LEGAL BATTLE OVER ECL BURIAL AND FUNERA
By: Thomas Afroman Mwale
atriotic Front (PF) aspiring presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to reconsider his position on the delayed funeral and burial of late former President Edgar Lungu, describing the ongoing four-month impasse as unfair to the Lungu family.
Speaking during a special interview on Hot FM, Mr Mundubile expressed deep concern over the unresolved burial matter, stressing that government should have allowed the family to decide on the funeral arrangements.
He said the prolonged standoff has caused unnecessary emotional distress to the former president’s family.
The Mporokonso parliamentarian questioned President Hichilema’s earlier decision of suspending international travel out of respect for the late President Lungu’s passing citing the President’s recent trip to the United Kingdom as evidence of a change in position.
He said it is his sincere expectation that government and the head of state will allow the family to make the final decision.
President Edgar Lungu died on 5th June 2025 in South Africa, where he was receiving medical treatment,however, his body has not yet been buried due to an ongoing legal dispute between the family and the government regarding the preferred burial site.
This narrative assumes that the issue boils down to a personal matter. The death of a former head of state is a national matter. Mundubile of all people knows this.
This is the bitter PF propaganda machinery that has a pathological inclination to demonise HH because under HH, the law visits every law breaker.
Mundubila whoever gave you that law degree messed up.You are as dull as they come.Your standing in society was to contribute on resolving this matter but you have fallen far short of it.If they don’t recognise HH as head of state, should that be the basis to follow their wish?HH should not work or travel for 4 months and the country should be on a stand still…are you normal Mundubila?You want HH and the nation to agree with the Lungu family`s choices which are clearly based on hatred?NO Mundubila stop undermining!Just because HH beat you in 2021 and stopped all of you from looting or benefiting from public resources, is this the reason for him to be the one taking any nonsense you people say?If Lungu had a family this could have been resolved months ago.Only chancers like you Mundubila and your team.Even that sister I doubt that she is a relative
I agree with you 100%.dont blame HH in all this confusion.First blame yourselves PF because you didn’t take responsibility to lead the family into doing the right thing in the same way you are finding yourselves in leadership problems with PF .