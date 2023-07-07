PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ARRIVES IN ACCRA, GHANA

July 7, 2023

ACCRA – President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Accra, Ghana for a three day State Visit at the invitation of His Excellency Dr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana.

President Hichilema is expected to explore and harness the immense potential for enhanced cooperation in various sectors of social and economic development between Zambia and Ghana.

During the visit, President Hichilema and President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral talks focusing on expanding trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.

President Hichilema and his counterpart are expected to oversee the signing of a range of memoranda of understanding in crucial sectors, including trade and export promotion, tourism and culture, skills promotion, youth and sports, science and technology, and collaborative efforts in combating illicit drug trafficking.

While in Ghana, President Hichilema will visit the Zoomlion Waste Management Plant, renowned for its expertise in waste management and environmental sanitation. The President will explore the potential for replicating this successful model in Zambia, which has provided employment opportunities for over 76,000 Ghanaian youth.

The State Visit is a culmination of the inaugural session of the Zambia–Ghana Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation which was held in April 2023. The two countries also continue to collaborate at continental and multilateral levels premised on shared values and aspirations.

President Hichilema’s visit to Ghana will strengthen the long-standing bilateral ties and pave the way for increased intra-African trade, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to promote regional integration and prosperity.

Ghana is a strategic partner as a getaway to the West Africa regional market while Zambia is also geographically positioned as a getaway for Ghana’s market into the SADC Region.

(C)THE FALCON