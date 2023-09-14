PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ARRIVES IN BEIJING, CHINA

September 14, 2023

BEIJING- President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has arrived in Beijing, China on his continued state visit at the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China.

Upon arrival in Beijing, President Hichilema proceeded to lay a wreath in Tiananmen Square, the birth place of the People’s Republic of China and honored the heroism of the great people of China.

The President’s visit is significant as it is aimed at reinforcing the excellent long-standing bilateral relations and cooperation between Zambia and China.

It will build on the previously held key discussions between the two leaders, with the recent engagement having occurred during the China – Africa Roundtable on the margins of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

This visit will also create an opportunity for various Zambian sectors to meet with their Chinese counterparts and deepen cooperation in trade and investment.

President Hichilema will hold bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping premised on areas of mutual interest at bilateral and multilateral levels, including Chinese investments in key sectors of the Zambian economy such as energy, infrastructure, mining and manufacturing, among others.

As a key highlight of the visit, President Hichilema and President Xi Jinping will oversee the signing of Bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding in various areas including economic cooperation and investment, which will set the foundation for practical results.

President Hichilema’s visit is expected to provide a platform to strengthen the existing bilateral relations between Zambia and China, and create avenues to explore valuable partnerships and investment opportunities for mutual benefit.

Through the President’s high level engagements, Zambia is expected to benefit from China’s experience in development and management of economic zones and the transformation of ordinary towns and villages into economically viable cities.

President Hichilema’s visit to the People’s Republic of China will enhance the all-weather friendship between the two countries and yield tangible results for improved livelihoods of the Zambian people.

The UPND Party Manifesto is anchored on engaging in more economic diplomacy and non-predatory trading agreements with the rest of the world.