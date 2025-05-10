PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ATTENDS SABBATH SERVICE AT MUSHILI CENTRAL SDA CHURCH



By Whitney Mulobela



This morning, President Hakainde Hichilema joined fellow worshippers for Sabbath service at Mushili Central SDA Church.





During his working visit to the Copperbelt, the Head of State took a moment from his demanding schedule to honor the Lord in worship.



An Adventist himself, President Hichilema affirms the unity of the body of Christ.





As the Bible instructs:



“For in six days the LORD made the heavens and the earth, the sea, and all that is in them, and rested the seventh day. Therefore the LORD blessed the Sabbath day and made it holy.” (Exodus 20:8–11)





Wishing you all a blessed Sabbath, family and friends.