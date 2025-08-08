PRESS RELEASE



Date: 8th August, 2025, Lusaka.



PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR UNITY AND RESPECT FOLLOWING BY-ELECTION VICTORIES





President Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated the people of Mfuwe, Nchelenga, and Mpongwe for conducting peaceful by-elections on Thursday, 7th August 2025.





Expressing his satisfaction, the President commended the growing political tolerance among parties, noting with pride that the elections were free from violence. He reiterated that political competition must focus on the exchange of ideas dedicated to public service, rather than personal or partisan hostility.





“We are pleased to observe the calm and respectful atmosphere that characterised the campaigns across all constituencies. The reports we have indicate that campaign teams from different parties campaigned side by side, as fellow citizens competing in diverse ideas, this is as it should be,” President Hichilema stated.





The Head of State congratulated Mama Mufunelo, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Mfuwe, as well as the newly elected councillors in Mpongwe and Nchelenga. He also paid tribute to the ruling party’s campaign teams for their commitment, while stressing that victory must be used to unite the nation rather than divide it.





“To the victors, remember that your opponents are not enemies but fellow citizens, brothers and sisters in one Zambia. Love and respect them as you serve, for our democracy thrives when we rise above hate and division,” he urged.





President Hichilema thanked all participating political parties for embodying the true spirit of democracy and fraternal brotherhood during the electoral process, adding that this spirit should be nurtured and spread across the country.





“The UPND now proudly has Members of Parliament representing all ten provinces of our country. This is a significant achievement, but most importantly, it marks our first historic entry into Muchinga Province. To the people of Mfuwe, thank you for your trust. We will not let you down. Together, we will secure long-term prosperity,” he affirmed.



Issued by:



Clayson Hamasaka

CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

STATE HOUSE