PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS ON CHURCH TO ENGAGE HIM

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has called on the church to be free to engage him and his government whenever they feel there is need to discuss issues of national interest.

President Hichilema says the church has an important role to play in providing guidance to government leaders including himself.

President Hichilema made the call in Lusaka today during the enthronement of the Bishop of Lusaka Dr. Albert Chama and the Cathedral Diamond Jubilee Celebration Service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

The Head of State said the New Dawn Government acknowledges the role of the Anglican Church through its contributions to the well-being of the country such as the hosting of several reconciliation meetings.

And President Hichilema said that he is aware of the challenges the people of Zambia are going through such as the high mealie meal prices.

President Hichilema assured citizens that government is already working on the matter.

Upon assuming office, President Hichilema pledged to work closely with the Church in fostering development in the country stating that the church and government cannot afford to work in isolation.