PRESIDENT HICHILEMA COMMISSIONS $40 MILLION HITACHI FACTORY EXPANSION, APPLAUDS STRENGTHENING ZAMBIA-JAPAN TIES





Lusaka, June 5, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has officially commissioned the $40 million Phase III expansion of the Hitachi Construction Machinery Zambia Factory and Warehouse Facility, marking a significant milestone in Zambia’s industrial and investment landscape.





Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, President Hichilema praised the deepening bilateral ties between Zambia and Japan, which he said have been strengthened following his recent official visit to Tokyo. He cited the Hitachi expansion as a key outcome of that engagement.





“I was attending a business forum in Tokyo with officials from Hitachi, and we count this investment as one of the key achievements from that visit as we continue mobilizing resources for our country,” President Hichilema said.





The Head of State commended Hitachi’s strategic partnerships in Zambia, particularly with sectors like mining, agriculture, manufacturing, and construction. He emphasized the company’s contribution to value addition and the broader economic development agenda.





“Hitachi’s partnership with First Quantum Minerals has enabled government to receive dividends ranging from $5 million to $15 million, making it the single largest taxpayer and a significant contributor to the national treasury,” he noted.



President Hichilema further highlighted that this partnership has spurred increased copper production by First Quantum, pushing Zambia closer to its target of producing one million tonnes of copper annually.





Looking ahead, the President encouraged Hitachi to broaden its focus beyond large-scale mining operations to include infrastructure and agriculture. He urged the company to support irrigation and construction efforts in rural areas, positioning itself not as a competitor but as a valuable partner in national development.





“Hitachi’s involvement in the value chain has enabled us to finance free education, boost Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations, and provide medical supplies—despite ongoing theft, which we are determined to address,” he said. He also cited road projects such as the Chipata-Chadiza road as beneficiaries of improved government revenue.





President Hichilema extended his appreciation to the Japanese Ambassador to Zambia for his role in fostering strong diplomatic and economic relations, adding that the partnership continues to bear fruit through signed agreements and active engagements.





The President also revealed that Toyota Japan has expressed interest in expanding its investment footprint in Zambia beyond the automotive sector to include pharmaceuticals and renewable energy. Japanese officials have already made two visits as part of feasibility studies for a solar energy project aimed at reducing the country’s reliance on hydropower and mitigating the effects of climate change.





The commissioning of the Hitachi facility marks a significant stride in Zambia’s industrialization efforts, with the government reaffirming its commitment to attracting foreign investment and building a resilient, diversified economy.



