PRESIDENT HICHILEMA COMMISSIONS KAFULAFUTA DAM, PROMISES BETTER WATER AND GROWTH



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized that the Kafulafuta Dam project is a testament to his administration’s commitment to improving Zambia’s water security and economic growth.





Speaking during the commissioning ceremony in Masaiti, President Hichilema highlighted that the water project will bring significant benefits to Ndola, Luanshya, Masaiti, and Mpongwe, improving access to clean and safe water for more than 17,000 people.





He directed that any excess water from the dam be utilized for economic activities, including irrigation and aquaculture, to maximize its benefits for citizens.





Mr. Hichilema stated that the successful completion of the Kafulafuta Water Supply System follows government’s debt restructuring efforts, after the project originally initiated under the previous administration with an Exim Bank loan had stalled due to debt default.





He reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring that projects started by previous administrations are completed for the benefit of Zambians.





The president also reaffirmed his administration’s strong stance against corruption, stressing that mismanagement deprives citizens of resources essential to national progress.