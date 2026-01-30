PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONGRATULATES UPND CANDIDATE ON HIS VICTORY IN THE KASAMA MAYORAL BY-ELECTION





He writes….



We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the UPND candidate, Mr Bywell Simposya, on his victory in the Kasama Mayoral by-election held yesterday.





We equally wish to commend the opposition parties for mounting a strong and peaceful campaign. This is the essence of democracy, citizens freely participating, leaders contesting ideas, and all candidates graciously accepting the will of the people.





Elections, by their nature, are competitive. Yet once the ballots are counted and the voices of the people are heard, we must emerge more united, more refined, and more committed to the collective progress of our nation. Democracy does not end at the announcement of results; it continues in the unity, love, and brotherhood that define us as Zambians.





Ours is a country built on peace, inclusiveness, and solidarity. These values must remain the bedrock of our national journey as we focus on loving, caring and delivering development and improving the wellbeing of every citizen.





May God bless our great nation and all her people.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.