PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONTRIBUTES K310,000  TOWARDS  THE CONSTRUCTION OF UCZ PRESBYTERY BUILDING

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONTRIBUTES TOWARDS THE CONSTRUCTION OF UCZ PRESBYTERY BUILDING





President Hakainde Hichilema has contributed K310,000 towards the construction of the Copperbelt UCZ Presbytery Office building at Mindolo UCZ Church in Kitwe.





Commerce Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga Presented 60,000 kwacha cash in addition to the 250,000 kwacha which was presented to the church earlier this year in January on behalf of president Hichilema at St Marks UCZ congregation in Chingola.





Mr. Mulenga who is also Chingola Constituency Member of Parliament said the establishment of the copperbelt UCZ presbytery office block is a way of being innovative which will allow the church generate income.





He noted that President Hichilema’s donation reflects his administration’s commitment to supporting community development projects and promoting economic growth





Mr Mulenga disclosed this on the sidelines of the United Church of Zambia UCZ’s Celebration of 60 years anniversary of it’s existences since it’s establishment.





And UCZ Copperbelt Bishop, Charles Lungu said the construction of a new Presbytery Office building, will not only serve as a headquarters but also generate income through rented office spaces.



BY GLORIA SHAWA

RISE FM NEWS