President Hichilema  declares December 29 a public holiday

Hichilema declares December 29 a public holiday
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has declared December 29 a public holiday to mark the anniversary of Zambia’s declaration as a Christian nation.
The President made the announcement yesterday during the commemoration of the 34th anniversary of the Declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation, held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.
President Hichilema said government would move quickly to formalise the decision and ensure the day is legally recognised as a national holiday by the first quarter of next year.
“We reaffirm our declaration and commitment that Zambia shall remain a Christian nation,” President Hichilema said.
“To consolidate this day and reinforce it, we shall make it a legal position beyond what it is already. By the first quarter of next year, this day will be embedded in our calendar and truly celebrated across the country as a public holiday.”
The Head of State said the holiday would be strategically placed between Christmas and New Year to allow more citizens to participate in the celebrations.
He noted that many people were unable to attend because they were at work.
He called on churches and Christian organisations to work together to strengthen and organise the commemoration.
“The body of Christ must work together to rationalise and consolidate this day so that it sits well between Christmas and New Year. We are just tools of God, used to serve His people,” he said.
The President also led congregants in singing one of his favourite hymns, Ubwite Bwamfumu, as he concluded his address with prayers for the nation.
The event was attended by Vice-President Mutale Nalumango and her husband Max Nalumango, Bread of Life Church International general overseer Bishop Joseph Imakando, and the chairperson of the commemoration committee Billy Mfula, among other church leaders and government officials.
By Catherine Pule
Kalemba, December 30, 2025
As we end the year, we hear of the declaration of 29th December as Christian National Day, a public holiday by the President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema.
But as a human being, and a Zambian Citizen , am now finding it hard to reconcile some of these declarations, and invocations of God with what has become of this country..
How honestly can a country move on whilst the man who held the office of the President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, remains unburied in a South African Morgue.The Grieving widow and relatives, night and day in emotional Distress, as the Husband, Father, brother remains unburied…
And Christians are there with vain invocations of God, whilst the former President lies unburied.
Where is the soul of this Country? Where is empathy?
Can Hakainde Hichilema for once switch places with Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and look at Mutinta as the grieving Widow, 6 months without laying the Husband to rest.
And there we are, failing to commensurate with the Grieving Daughter Tasila, getting her seat , and even bribing our way so that we get it at all cost. This is Evil.
And the incarcerations of people, those poor Chipata women over flimsy cases, and the many over Sedition, Hate Speech, Ridicule, Tribal Wars, Terrorism, or whatever … poor Kids.
Talk of Divisions..
This Zambia has become a Pain..
These declarations are looking hollow and not coming from God..I recall in the Bible when David wanted to move the Ark of God, thinking he was doing God’s work, he received a lightning Shock, and had to let go of the Ark.
Let us cleanse ourselves of filth before we seek the face of God.