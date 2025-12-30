President Hichilema  declares December 29 a public holiday

Hichilema declares December 29 a public holiday



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has declared December 29 a public holiday to mark the anniversary of Zambia’s declaration as a Christian nation.





The President made the announcement yesterday during the commemoration of the 34th anniversary of the Declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation, held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.





President Hichilema said government would move quickly to formalise the decision and ensure the day is legally recognised as a national holiday by the first quarter of next year.





“We reaffirm our declaration and commitment that Zambia shall remain a Christian nation,” President Hichilema said.



“To consolidate this day and reinforce it, we shall make it a legal position beyond what it is already. By the first quarter of next year, this day will be embedded in our calendar and truly celebrated across the country as a public holiday.”





The Head of State said the holiday would be strategically placed between Christmas and New Year to allow more citizens to participate in the celebrations.



He noted that many people were unable to attend because they were at work.





He called on churches and Christian organisations to work together to strengthen and organise the commemoration.





“The body of Christ must work together to rationalise and consolidate this day so that it sits well between Christmas and New Year. We are just tools of God, used to serve His people,” he said.





The President also led congregants in singing one of his favourite hymns, Ubwite Bwamfumu, as he concluded his address with prayers for the nation.





The event was attended by Vice-President Mutale Nalumango and her husband Max Nalumango, Bread of Life Church International general overseer Bishop Joseph Imakando, and the chairperson of the commemoration committee Billy Mfula, among other church leaders and government officials.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 30, 2025