18/3/26



PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DESERVES ANOTHER

5 YEAR TERM.

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We are confident that the Zambian people in their collective intelligence will renew President Hakainde Hichilema’s mandate to govern for another five year term in the forthcoming August 13 polls.





We say so given his exemplary performance in the first five year term in office.





Indeed, the reintroduced free education policy has seen 2.6m children, who were previously out of school as a result of their parents/guardians’ inability to afford school fees, return to school.





Children’s absenteeism has also significantly reduced as a result of the school Feeding Program, which is part of the free education policy flagship.





Further, the enhanced and expanded in scope CDF has significantly transformed lives, and has left many visible developmental infrastructure across the country, particularly in rural areas including Western Province.





It’s indeed not a secret that the Republican President’s inclusive developmental agenda has taken unprecedented development closer to the people via devolution as this resonates well with the ruling UPND’s manifesto.





Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa



Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator