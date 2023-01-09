PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DIRECTS ZESCO TO SPLIT 12 HOURS LOAD SHEDDING INTO SIX-HOURLY SCHEDULE

January 8th, 2022

Republican President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has directed the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) to consider splitting the 12 hours of load shedding per area into a six-hourly schedule, so that they can maintain their operations.

President Hichilema says splitting the 12 hours of load shedding per area into a six-hourly schedule will also help mitigate the impact on small businesses.

“In order to mitigate the impact on small businesses, we have directed ZESCO to consider splitting the 12 hours of load shedding per area into a six-hourly schedule, so that they can maintain their operations”.

Speaking today when he undertook site visits to Maamba Collieries and Kariba ZESCO power plants to fully appreciate the extent of the country’s electricity generation capacities which have subsequently led to load shedding, President Hichilema said it is imperative to protect small businesses.

At Maamba Power station, President Hichilema

urged management to speed up the maintenance processes so that they can resume normal operations within the shortest possible time. The President advised management at the power station to consider carrying out maintenance works in a manner that do not impede normal power generation on the national grid.

At Kariba Dam, President Hichilema expressed concern on how the systems and processes have been neglected to the point where there was no proper monitoring, evaluation, and sharing, of critical information by different stakeholders at the right time.

Since Kariba Dam is a shared asset between Zambia and Zimbabwe, run by the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), President Hichilema said government would engage their counterpart in Zimbabwe to ensure optimization and effective use of the reservoir.

President Hichilema said the New Dawn Government will not shy away from taking responsibility where challenges are being faced, as that is key to addressing them.

The 2021-2026 UPND Party Manifesto on energy clearly seeks to minimize transmission and distribution losses and enhance the overall reliability of the electricity network.

