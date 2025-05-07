PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DONATES K1.9 MILLION AT DORCAS CONFERENCE





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has donated K1.9 million, 10 cows, 200 bags of mealie meal, and facilitated water provision at the ongoing Dorcas Conference at Rusangu in Monze District, Southern Province





The announcement has been made by Dr. Van Munyumbwe, President of the South Zambia Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.





The Church has expressed its gratitude for the President’s generous support.





Among those attending the conference are Dr. Harington Hakombwa, Pastor Evans Manjimela, Dr. Passmore Mulomba, Bishop Paul Mususu of the Evangelical Church in Zambia, Bishop Simukanze of the Independent Churches of Zambia, traditional leaders, cabinet ministers, and Members of Parliament.



Diamond TV