PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FIRES CHUSHI KASANDA

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:
In My View Nothing will Change
Chushi Kasanda fired.
Cornelius Mweetwa comes in as Minister of Information and Media, and Chief Government Spokesperson.
Mweetwa’s name has always been proposed as suitable to be Chief Government Spokesperson since day 1!
There may be some marginal improvement because Mweetwa is forthcoming and media friendly but their communication strategy remains ineffective and wrong.
They have allowed too many Spokespersons and those holding critical positions can’t talk.
The guy for investments at State House poses as Spokesperson, the critical and powerful media persons at State House devote their time to running a rogue online media and issuing regular threats against personnel in public media.
Remember they had Anthony Bwalya who was articulate and media friendly but appeared to be a fish-out of water as he was clearly marginalized, never travelled with the President and over time, he became irrelevant and without authority.
Mweetwa may turned out to as powerless and blacked out as Chushi Kasanda or Anthony Bwalya were, despite their innovative and media availability.
Mweetwa may start by abolishing the position of Director-Spokesperson at the Ministry that has helped cause mass confusion, holds no job description and breaches civil service regulations!
But it’s irrelevant to propose the abolition of that position as it was a presidential creation offered to a specific person.
And because they are beaten at media battles, they resort to arrests, threats and intimidation, and draconian methods, a matter that has resulted in a shrinking democratic space.
But the biggest crisis is they have a President who speaks first and usually puts his own foot in the mouth..How do juniors clean up or correct the President or the mess?
Without a critical reflection and more changes, this may be a change of acog in the wheel.
Good luck to Mweetwa and Congratulations.
Am a critic of HH style of governance. But this one was long overdue. This woman never understood her task any bit. She’s just so unintelligent for her to hold that position. Take her to chiefs or something.
At least she will have to be taught how to dance ceremonial dances.
This woman was very dull , just to defend the party it was a big problem, please next time remove Danny kalyalya and musokotwani and bring in fundanga Caleb and Ngandu magande we tasted those two guys.kalyalya and musokotwani doesn’t know what to do they need a help.
Indigo Tyrol always talks nosense.please Mr Emmanuel mwamba we know what happened to chiluba you were not cleansed after killing chiluba therefore demons are allover troubling you.
Aha! What have I done now?
Hakainde was told to fire her within weeks of him appointing her. We all knew she was incompetent. But it took over 2 years to act. The president is just too slow. Same way he has kept meno meno.
Yours was not a tenable appointment. You were just a decoration.. A flower, an Aesthetic Bemba coating just like Anthony Bwalya. There were parallel structures in the name of Thabo Kawana and Mweetwa, just like Clayton Hamasaka was the real Presidential spokesperson while Anthony was just a cover photo.
Yes you might have had some inadequacies, but no one can work effectively in a position with too many spokespersons. We await the new appointment of Media Director… But
No one will be appointed, just like no Presidential spokesperson has been appointed , for you were just a decoration.
Wish you well Mrs Jungulo, but the stench of Fertilizer deals will follow you, and if there were any shortcomings, some day will come when you will be taking food for someone Ku Chimbokaila!
Excellent move by the president. Cornellius is most suitable for the position.
Typical of Mr Mwamba. As usual negative energy all the time. You propose changes to the president and when he listens and responds to your request positively, you still complain. What kind of human being is Mr Mwamba?
Be real for once.
Concentrate on your PF party wrangles. Your house is burning and busy talking about your neighbor’s. Just go for convention. Cushi was not suitable for this position from day one. This kind of position needs someone who is pushy, slightly arrogant with blood of a cadre to convince the public that its dawn when actually the they see the sun setting, and they believe it. Mweetwa is the correct person.
Chushi, you did a good job under very difficult circumstances. But just know that there will always be haters who will be happy to see you go.
Where were they when you needed their advise most??? But now they are quick to point a finger at you.
Mwamba has deceived himself that the only person in Zambia if not the world, who has the monopoly of wisdom on media and information is himself. He will always find something to criticise about anybody who holds the top positions for media & Information. Even during the PF reign he criticised his colleagues and coverted the position.
The reason why Emmanuel never wants any other position apart from himself at media is his obsession to use the back door to ascend to the throne when opportunity araises. ECL saw through Emmanuel’s schemes that is why he sent him far off to S.A. and eventually Addis
Bye bye chushi!