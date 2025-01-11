PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS CREATED THE ZAMBIA WE WANT – CHIEF MUMBI

Chief Mumbi of the Nsenga-speaking people in Petauke District has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for setting a standard in uniting the nation.

Speaking when Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, paid a courtesy call on him, Chief Mumbi described President Hichilema as a champion of peace among the people and traditional leadership.

The traditional leader expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for implementing interventions aimed at safeguarding the lives of Zambians.

Chief Mumbi emphasized his close relationship with the President, which he said has facilitated the implementation of policies that benefit his subjects.

He highlighted significant achievements, such as the construction of classroom blocks, health facilities, free education, and bursaries for tertiary education.

The Chief also pointed to social interventions addressing hunger, including social cash transfers, cash-for-work programs, emergency transfers, and the provision of maize by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

Chief Mumbi stated that President Hichilema has set a standard that ensures Zambians equitably benefit from the national cake.

He commended the President for uniting traditional leaders across the country, enabling them to engage in meaningful dialogue.

The Chief noted that previous interactions with some traditional leaders were only seen on television, but President Hichilema has fostered direct collaboration among them.

Chief Mumbi urged the government to complete the construction of Mumbi Secondary School and improve the road network in the area.

He also called for the provision of technology, including computers and internet connectivity, to rural communities.

The Chief applauded the rehabilitation of Amosi Dam within his chiefdom, which he said has positively impacted the area.

He further commended the peace and unity championed by President Hichilema, which has transformed political engagement from violent confrontations to constructive idea exchange.

Chief Mumbi stressed the importance of maintaining peace, love, and unity as the foundation for national development.

He called for peaceful elections that reflect the values of love, peace, and unity.

Special Assistant to the President, Levy Ngoma, reiterated that President Hichilema values traditional leadership as essential partners in national development.

Mr. Ngoma extended best wishes to the Chief’s child for a quick recovery and expressed his delight at visiting the Chiefdom as a “son of the soil.”

He acknowledged President Hichilema’s efforts to maintain law, order, peace, love, and unity across the country.

Mr. Ngoma highlighted the President’s commitment to addressing challenges faced by Zambians through close interaction with traditional leaders.

He noted that President Hichilema’s participation in nearly all traditional ceremonies nationwide demonstrates his respect for traditional leadership.

Mr. Ngoma assured the Chief that over 280 palaces for traditional leaders will be constructed before the end of the President’s first term.

He emphasized that the government would not interfere in any succession disputes within traditional leadership structures.

The Special Assistant underscored collaboration with chiefdoms on reforestation programs as part of the fight against climate change.

He also emphasized the importance of water harvesting through the construction of dams in rural areas.

Mr. Ngoma is currently in Petauke District to engage with various stakeholders, including traditional leaders, the Church, and political parties.

He is accompanied by Chief Political Specialist Chembo Kalala, Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri, Patriot Front Chipangali Constituency Member of Parliament Andrew Lubisha,Chaseful Independent Member of Parliament Mishecke Nyambose

©️The Falcon