PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS AN INCLUSIVE LEADER – NANYANGWE



October 4, 2025



LUSAKA – Deputy Mayor of Lusaka Ketty Nanyangwe, has described President Hakainde Hichilema as an inclusive leader who embraces all Zambians regardless of tribe or background.





Speaking during her ongoing market tours in Chawama and Kuku, Ms. Nanyangwe said the Head of State has built a balanced government that reflects unity. “The President does not think about tribe. He works with everyone who wants to serve the people of Zambia,” she said.





She explained that her visits to markets were a direct instruction from President Hichilema to check on the welfare of traders and ensure that citizens are benefiting from government resources.





“I am here because the President has sent me to hear your concerns and to confirm that you are benefiting from CDF. If you are not, then you will start benefiting,” Ms. Nanyangwe told hundreds of marketeers.





She assured traders that no one would be displaced from their trading areas until proper alternative sites were secured, adding that most marketeers were women who carry the heaviest burden when commodity prices rise.





Chawama Ward 2 UPND Councillor Bright Mafuta outlined CDF projects under way, including an upstairs classroom block at Chawama Secondary School, a mortuary at Chawama Level 1 Hospital, and new street lighting.





Meanwhile, Market chairman Lawrence Phiri thanked government for reviving the market cooperative and appealed for further support in drainage and sanitation.





Ms. Nanyangwe reaffirmed her commitment to deliver Chawama for UPND in 2026, pledging to prioritize grassroots communities. “Marketeers, open your eyes; this is your money and you must claim your share,” she declared.





Her visit, warmly welcomed by traders, marked the first time a Deputy Mayor has directly engaged marketeers in Chawama.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM