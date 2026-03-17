PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MUST NOT SIGN THE US DEAL!- Jackson Silavwe

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MUST NOT SIGN THE US DEAL!



“President Hichilema must not sign the deal that gives away our Nations birth right in mining.”





Lusaka- 17th March, 2026



The United States is considering withholding lifesaving assistance to people with H.I.V. in Zambia as a negotiating tactic to force the government to sign a deal giving the United States more access to critical minerals.





We urge President Hichilema’s Government NOT TO SIGN THE DEAL. We have strong disagreements and objections in the manner President Hichilema is conducting politics and governing our country. We stand with governments position in the defense of our country’s sovereignty.





We urge President Hichilema to further address Parliament on this matter and galvanize support of patriotic citizens. Yes patriotism has taken severe blows in the UPND’s reign but it has not died completely. Zambia has still patriotic remnants.





Instead of the beating Zambia into submission, the US must freely invest in our country adhering to the investment laws. Zambia is open for business to the global community. Zambia must not be involved in the battles of superpowers. Zambia remains a nonaligned nation.





It is regrettable that the US foreign policy under President Trump resembles one that nearly sank the world into the abyss during the second world war and the cold war era. The US must return to its admirable respectable position. The world still need a morally balanced US.





In the advent of these unprecedented geopolitical events, we urge President Hichilema to change his administrations mining policy and leverage our critical minerals to reduce dependence on foreign powers.



Jackson Silavwe

President

GPZ.