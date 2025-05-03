PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ORDERS ZESCO TO SWITCH ON THE FUTURE: $43 MILLION AGRO PROJECT STILL WAITING IN THE DARK



The FOX Newspaper



KAWAMBWA – In what can only be described as a presidential “wake-up call,” President Hakainde Hichilema has directed ZESCO to fast-track electrification of the Green 2000 agro project in Luena Farm Block, Kawambwa — a $43 million investment still operating on 27 diesel engines like it’s 1995.



Yes, you heard right — diesel engines in 2025, for a multi-million-dollar Israeli-run agro-industrial venture that’s supposed to feed both stomachs and economies. And while the farm produces crops, ZESCO appears to be growing… delays.



During his tour, President Hichilema emphasized that July 25, 2025, ZESCO’s proposed connection date, is simply too far. And considering the farmers are already sweating bullets refueling diesel tanks, he’s absolutely right.



“This is a great investment,” the President said, clearly baffled at why a futuristic project was being powered by prehistoric energy habits. “Kawambwa has the potential to be an economic powerhouse… but we need power first.”



ZESCO, however, seems to think urgency comes with a calendar invite — setting a tentative date months away for a job that should’ve been prioritized long before fuel receipts started resembling phone books.



Meanwhile, Jordan Agriculture Valley, the company running Green 2000, says it supports 350 small-scale farmers and employs 70 local workers — meaning real livelihoods are stuck in limbo, thanks to Zambia’s version of “load-waiting.”



General Manager Dawid Durandt politely aired his frustration: “We’re running 27 diesel engines,” he said — a sentence that could trigger an environmentalist.



The President’s push is commendable. But until ZESCO learns that “development” doesn’t come with a snooze button, dreams like Green 2000 risk becoming dusty exhibits of what could have been.