PRESIDENT HICHILEMA REAFFIRMS INVESTOR CONFIDENCE AS ZCCM-IH CROSSES $1 BILLION MARK





President Hakainde Hichilema has assured investors that companies can list and thrive on the Zambian market without political interference, emphasizing the government’s commitment to creating a fair and transparent business environment.





In a post on his X handle, the President highlighted that Zambia now boasts the best-performing stock market in the world. He added that the government is working to cut bureaucratic hurdles to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), enabling them to grow, attract investment, and create jobs.





This assurance comes as ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH) recently surpassed the US$1 billion market capitalization milestone on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE), becoming the second company after Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) to reach the mark.





Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe welcomed the development, describing it as a strong vote of confidence in Zambia’s economy and investment climate.





He noted that the government has introduced reforms such as tax incentives and infrastructure upgrades to boost investor confidence.





“The government remains committed to supporting capital markets. With the right partnerships and investments, particularly in the mining sector, we can drive meaningful economic growth and development,” Mr. Kabuswe said.



