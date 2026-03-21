PRESIDENT HICHILEMA RECEIVES FOURTH HONORARY PhD, OFFICIAL TITLE REMAINS ‘MR. PRESIDENT’





President Hakainde Hichilema has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in effective leadership by ZCAS University, marking the fourth such recognition he has received since July 2023.





The latest honour adds to a series of international and local recognitions conferred on the Head of State in acknowledgement of his leadership credentials and contributions to governance.





According to records, the President’s first honorary PhD during this period was awarded on July 7, 2023, by Valley View University, in recognition of his commitment to democracy, freedom and Christian values.





The second honour was conferred by Heriot-Watt University at its Edinburgh campus on June 20, 2024, where he received an honorary doctorate.





On August 15, 2024, the University of Zambia awarded President Hichilema an honorary Doctorate in Business Administration.





The institution is his alma mater, where he graduated in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Business Administration.



The President later pursued a Master’s degree in Finance and Business Strategy at the University of Birmingham.





Despite the four honorary doctoral degrees, it was noted that President Hichilema’s official title remains “Mr President.”