PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SALUTES MILITARY EXCHANGE TRAININGS



President Hakainde Hichilema says military training exchange programmes must be encouraged to foster peace and stability across the African continent.



President Hichilema adds that military training collaborations will not only ensure peace and stability in Zambia but in the region and the entire continent.



ZANIS reports that speaking during the pass-out parade of 528 regular army and specialist cadets, among them 17 from allied countries at the Military Training Establishment of Zambia (MILTEZ) in Kabwe, Central Province, Mr Hichilema said training together will deepen an appreciation of shared values among nations.



“I’m delighted with the training exchange programmes with other countries including our neighbours. This partnership I want to continue. When we train together it deepens our appreciation and understanding of our shared values,” Mr Hichilema said.



The Head of State stated that instability anywhere is instability everywhere, stressing that if peace is not secured in the neighbouring country then Zambia could lose it as well.



He said the Government will support the officer cadet exchange programmes with allied nations to collaborate and harmonise military skills.



Mr Hichilema advised officers to serve with royalty, integrity, and professionalism, maintaining national security and peace.



“We must always focus our attention on the interest of the nation. National interest comes first. Serve with loyalty, integrity and professionalism,” he said.



He commended the Zambia Army for its professional peacekeeping service in Central African Republic, while nodding at the domestic performance.



And President Hichilema acknowledged challenges faced by the troops during the United Nations peacekeeping missions and efforts that the government is undertaking to mitigate them.



The President urged the army to consider income-generating ventures to address some of the challenges.



He directed the Army Commander and service chiefs to get involved in rebuilding the economy and crop production to ensure food security.



“As Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Force, I’m directing you Army Commander and all service chiefs to get involved in rebuilding the economy and crop production,” he stated.



The President emphasised that he would want to see a modernised military service where technology is highly appreciated for effective and efficient service delivery.



“I would want to see soldiers who are polite in the communities, who know how to handle civilians but in reciprocity the people must respect the men and women in uniform,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Zambia Army Commander, Geoffrey Zyeele, urged the new cadets to work extra hard as they get to their duty posts.



Lieutenant General Zyeele reminded the cadets that they are not expected to participate in politics but remain loyal to the government of the day and uphold the constitution.



