PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SET TO DISSOLVE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TOMORROW



President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow, Friday May 15, 2026, expected to dissolve the Fifth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly ahead of the August 13 general election.





The dissolution of Parliament is a constitutional requirement that takes place 90 days before a general election and marks the beginning of the official campaign period.





Once Parliament is dissolved, government ministers will cease to hold office to allow for a fair electoral process, with only the President and Vice President remaining in office until after the elections.





Mayors, Council Chairpersons, Deputy Council Chairpersons and Councillors across the country will also cease holding office tomorrow following the dissolution.

#ZANIS