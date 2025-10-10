PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SWEARS IN TECHNICAL COMMITTEE ON CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS, URGES DILIGENCE, INCLUSIVITY AND COST EFFICIENCY





Lusaka, Friday, October 10, 2025 —



President Hakainde Hichilema has urged members of the newly appointed Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendments to execute their duties diligently, uphold national diversity, and exercise prudence in both time and cost management as they undertake their mandate.





Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at State House of Committee Chairperson Justice Christopher Mushabatiand other members, President Hichilema described the task before them as a “delicate but vital national function” that must reflect the collective will and aspirations of the Zambian people.





“This is a people’s function. The Constitution confers on us the duty to amend and improve it where necessary. You have been entrusted to ensure this process reflects the diversity of our great nation, our regions, faiths, and perspectives,” President Hichilema said.





He emphasized that the committee’s composition was based on recommendations from citizens, ensuring inclusivity across regions, religions, including Muslim representation, and gender. The President congratulated both the Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendments and the Human Rights Commission Board and Commissioners, who were also sworn in during the same ceremony.





President Hichilema reminded the appointees that time and resources must be used efficiently, stressing that public funds saved from prudent operations can be redirected to social sectors such as education.





“Time is money. Every delay carries a cost. Let us be diligent, focused, and deliver on time. Any savings we make can help educate our children, over 2.3 million of whom are already back in school through our free education policy,” he said.





The President further explained that the decision to constitute the Technical Committee followed consultations with 33 Civil Society Organizations and faith-based groups, who called for broader public participation in constitutional reforms.





“In listening to our people and civil society, we deferred the earlier Bill before Parliament to allow for wider consultation. This committee is the result of that dialogue, a commitment to hear from all Zambians,” he noted.





President Hichilema underscored the importance of quality, prudence, and diligence, assuring the committee of full government support through the Secretary to the Cabinet, who will provide administrative guidance and resources.





He also reaffirmed that inclusivity remains a guiding principle in all national appointments, saying the committee’s diversity represents the Zambia that citizens can be proud of.





“We are not Malawians, Zimbabweans, or Congolese, we are Zambians, and we must take pride in our identity, our flag, and our anthem,” he said.





The Head of State concluded by challenging the committee to listen attentively to citizens, manage resources responsibly, and deliver a product that strengthens Zambia’s democracy and national unity.





The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Vice President W.K. Mutale Nalumango, the Deputy Chief Justice, senior government officials, and family members of the appointees.



