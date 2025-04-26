President Hichilema to Grace Historic 2025 Labour Day Celebrations in Luapula – Provincial Minister Confirms



Tuesday, 16 April 2025 | Mansa, Luapula Province –



Luapula Province Minister, Eng. Nason Musonda, has confirmed that President Hakainde Hichilema will officiate the 2025 national Labour Day Commemorations, set to take place in Luapula for the very first time in the province’s history.



Speaking on the Kickstart Breakfast Show on One Love Radio in Mansa, Eng. Musonda hailed the upcoming 1st May event as a landmark moment that highlights Luapula’s growing prominence in Zambia’s development agenda.



“We are thrilled and deeply honoured that the Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, is expected to join us for this historic Labour Day. It reflects our shared commitment to unlocking Luapula’s vast potential,” Eng. Musonda said.



He noted that Luapula’s development agenda is firmly aligned with President Hichilema’s broader vision of economic transformation, and shared a strategic roadmap to drive inclusive growth in the province.



“This Labour Day isn’t just a public holiday it’s a powerful declaration of Luapula’s rise. We’re not here to make promises; we’re here to deliver. Together, we will redefine Luapula’s story,” he affirmed.



© UPND Media Team