President Hichilema To Undertake A State Visit To Israel from 31st July to 2nd August 2023

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO UNDERTAKE A STATE VISIT TO ISRAEL

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the Nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema, will undertake a State Visit to the State of Israel from 31st July to 2nd August 2023, at the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel.

President Hichilema’s visit not only marks a significant milestone towards strengthening the bilateral cooperation between Zambia and Israel, it also serves to reinforce the enduring alliance grounded in shared values and mutual aspirations for prosperity between the two nations.

During the visit, President Hichilema is expected to engage in crucial talks with His Excellency President Herzog and His Excellency Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, as well as other high-ranking officials.

The discussions will delve into critical bilateral and regional issues, prioritising peace, security, and peace-building initiatives.

A key highlight of the visit will be the signing of the Zambia–Israel General Framework Agreement of Cooperation, jointly presided over by President Hichilema and President Herzog. This broad-based agreement is designed to pave the way for a multifaceted collaboration between the two countries.

Beyond the official engagements, President Hichilema will also open the Zambia–Israel Business Forum under the theme “Agro-Business Opportunities to Guarantee Food Security”.

President Hichilema’s visit offers a platform to further reinforce the strong and growing ties between Zambia and Israel, while exploring fresh avenues for further partnership in areas such as trade, technology, renewable energy, desert agriculture techniques, healthcare, and education.

The visit aligns seamlessly with the President’s sweeping Economic Transformation Agenda by providing a vital opportunity to foster valuable partnerships with the dynamic business landscape of Israel, unlocking lucrative investment possibilities.

Notably, Israel’s unparalleled expertise in innovation and technology opens the doors to a world of mutually beneficial possibilities.

President Hichilema is expected to return to Zambia immediately after his engagements.

(Original signed)

Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

Charter House

Lusaka

30th July, 2023