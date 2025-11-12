President Hichilema to Undertake First State Visit to Zimbabwe



Hakainde Hichilema to visit Emerson Munangwagwa and the two hold and address a Zambia/Zimbabwe Bi-national Commission





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, will undertake a State Visit to the Republic of Zimbabwe on 14th November 2025, at the invitation of His Excellency Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.





During the Visit. President Hichilema and President Mnangagwa will Co-Chair the

Inaugural Session of the Zambia-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC), which

upgrades the existing Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) to a

higher framework of strategic engagement.





The establishment of the BNC underscores the shared vision of the two Heads of State to strengthen bilateral cooperation, accelerate joint infrastructure projects, and deepen economic integration between the two nations.





The BNC process will be preceded by a Meeting of Senior Officials on 12th November 2025 and a Ministerial Meeting on 13th November 2025, which will lay the groundwork for the agreements to be considered during the inaugural BNC.





Through the BNC, Zambia and Zimbabwe aim to enhance collaboration in key sectors, including trade, energy and transport.



This Visit also highlights the deep and enduring bonds of friendship, shared history.

and mutual respect that unite Zambia and Zimbabwe.





The two sister nations are bound by geography, culture, and shared assets such as the Kariba Dam, Victoria Falls, and critical transport infrastructure that are central to the socio-economic progress of both countries.





Zambia remains firmly committed to regional cooperation, economic diplomacy, and infrastructure development as catalysts for inclusive growth and prosperity within the Southern African region