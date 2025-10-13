PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGES CONTINUED PEACE, UNITY, AND DEVELOPMENT





Lusaka… Sunday October 12, 2025 – President Hakainde Hichilema has urged UPND members to uphold peace, unity, and discipline as the foundation for the country’s ongoing development efforts.



Speaking during a meeting with UPND leaders from all districts of Lusaka Province at the Mulungushi Conference Centre, the Head of State emphasized the need for continued focus on national development anchored on discipline and unity.





The President reminded party officials to remain humble while taking pride in belonging to a party that has introduced free education and created thousands of jobs for teachers, health workers, and personnel in the defence and security wings.





He further called on UPND leaders to respect the party, noting that it was the vehicle through which they were elected into public office, including the presidency itself.



President Hichilema urged party leaders to intensify mobilization efforts and engage citizens in explaining the government’s achievements so far.





According to him, UPND’s survival through years of political struggle was a result of the party’s resilience, focus, and adherence to the values of unity and development.





He assured citizens that, despite the challenges faced, his administration and the UPND would continue striving to build a united and prosperous Zambia.





Meanwhile, the President reaffirmed his commitment to the nation’s progress and extending blessings to all Zambians, declaring, “Long live UPND, long live Zambia.”